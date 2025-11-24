What’s the most interceptions Brock Purdy has thrown in a game for the 49ers?

Brock Purdy has endured difficult games where he has thrown poor passes that ended up in the hands of a defender. To date, his single-game high for interceptions with the San Francisco 49ers was 4, which occurred against the Ravens during a 2023 Christmas game.
Before that, Purdy’s worst game for interceptions in 2024 was against the Chiefs with 3. The 49ers paid dearly for those poor throws in a matchup that ended 34-40, marking what would be a short and tough season for both Purdy and the team.
Developing story…
