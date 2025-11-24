Trending topics:
NFL

How tall is 49ers QB1 Brock Purdy?

Some people believe Brock Purdy does not have the adequate height to play in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, but that is simply not the case. So far, his height and weight have been more than sufficient to help his team go far.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Brock Purdy, starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy, starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy measures in at 6-foot-1 (185 cm) and 99 kg (218 lbs), according to Pro Football Reference, a build that’s slightly below the prototypical NFL quarterback mold with the San Francisco 49ers.

Most modern QB1s stand closer to 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, the range long considered the “ideal” size for seeing over the line and absorbing hits. Yet Purdy has shown that accuracy, anticipation, and processing speed matter far more than fitting a physical prototype.

While he isn’t as tall as the league’s classic pocket passers, his frame still fits within the league’s functional range for starting quarterbacks. The so-called “perfect size” for an NFL QB has drifted over the years, but Purdy’s durability and consistency prove that players in the 6-foot to 6-foot-2 range can thrive just as well as their taller counterparts.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
What’s the most interceptions Brock Purdy has thrown in a game for the 49ers?
NFL

What’s the most interceptions Brock Purdy has thrown in a game for the 49ers?

Ricky Pearsall breaks silence on Brandon Aiyuk and drops subtle new details
NFL

Ricky Pearsall breaks silence on Brandon Aiyuk and drops subtle new details

Kyle Shanahan hints at frustration with Brandon Aiyuk situation
NFL

Kyle Shanahan hints at frustration with Brandon Aiyuk situation

Mets fans blast Steve and Alex Cohen after their message on the Brandon Nimmo trade
MLB

Mets fans blast Steve and Alex Cohen after their message on the Brandon Nimmo trade

Better Collective Logo