How tall is 49ers QB1 Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy measures in at 6-foot-1 (185 cm) and 99 kg (218 lbs), according to Pro Football Reference, a build that’s slightly below the prototypical NFL quarterback mold with the San Francisco 49ers.

Most modern QB1s stand closer to 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, the range long considered the “ideal” size for seeing over the line and absorbing hits. Yet Purdy has shown that accuracy, anticipation, and processing speed matter far more than fitting a physical prototype.

While he isn’t as tall as the league’s classic pocket passers, his frame still fits within the league’s functional range for starting quarterbacks. The so-called “perfect size” for an NFL QB has drifted over the years, but Purdy’s durability and consistency prove that players in the 6-foot to 6-foot-2 range can thrive just as well as their taller counterparts.

