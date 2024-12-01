Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Baltimore Ravens will play against Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

Week 13 brings one of the season’s most anticipated showdowns as two powerhouse teams clash in a battle for supremacy. The Baltimore Ravens, sitting at 8-4, are fresh off a victory over the Chargers and eager to notch their ninth win.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles, boasting an impressive 9-2 record and riding a seven-game winning streak, are determined to keep their momentum alive. With both teams eyeing the top of the standings, the Eagles hope to extend their streak to 10 wins, while the Ravens aim to stake their claim as serious contenders.

When will the Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Baltimore Ravens take on Philadelphia Eagles the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 1, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

This NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.