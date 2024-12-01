NFL News: Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense lose rookie wide receiver ahead of Week 13 vs Ravens

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are set for another road game, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. It will mark their fifth away game since October 13, when they began their current seven-game winning streak. However, the Eagles will be without a young wide receiver who had been gradually making his mark.

According to NBC Sports, rookie wide receiver Johnny Wilson will be unavailable for the Week 13 matchup against the Ravens. Wilson had been a potential target for Hurts on the depth chart, especially with DeVonta Smith also sidelined due to injury.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Wilson recorded just one touchdown in the 2024 NFL season, which came during the Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. So far, he has totaled only two receptions for 14 yards in his rookie year.

The Eagles‘ main option now is Jahan Dotson, the third receiver on the depth chart. Dotson has yet to score a touchdown this season but has recorded 10 receptions for 110 yards. He joined the Eagles in 2024 but debuted in the league with the Commanders in 2022, where he logged 11 touchdowns, 84 receptions, and 1,041 yards over two seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson 89 after the Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Los Angeles Rams on November 24, 2024, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Eagles’ Offensive Line Stays Strong on the Road

Despite missing two wide receivers, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offensive line enter Week 13 averaging 26.9 points per game, ranking as the seventh-best offense in the league. During their current seven-game winning streak, they’ve allowed an average of just 11.5 points per game on the road.

Since October 13, the Eagles have faced and defeated tough road opponents, including the Giants, Bengals, Cowboys, and Rams—none of whom posed a significant threat to their strategy. The Eagles currently boast a 9-2 record in the NFC East.