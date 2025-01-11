Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Baltimore Ravens will face off against Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly anticipated by fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to stay connected and catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Steelers and Ravens have battled fiercely all season for division supremacy, and now the stage is set for a dramatic finale. Only one team will secure a spot in the Divisional Playoffs, while the other faces an early offseason.

Pittsburgh held the upper hand for much of the regular season, but a four-game skid by the Steelers and a four-game surge by Baltimore flipped the script, putting the Ravens in the driver’s seat. This highly anticipated showdown will determine their postseason fate, and it promises to deliver high-stakes action.

When will the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Baltimore Ravens take on Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Saturday, January 11. The game is set to begin at 8:00 PM (ET).

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

This NFL showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming in the USA on Fubo, which provides a free trial. Fans can also catch all the action on Prime Video.