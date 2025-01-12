Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a showdown highly anticipated by football fans across the country. From kickoff times to streaming options, here’s all the essential information to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Denver Broncos secured a thrilling postseason berth with a gutsy performance in the final week, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, who boasted a 15-1 record. The victory guaranteed the Broncos‘ playoff spot regardless of other results, but their path doesn’t get any easier.

Up next are the Buffalo Bills, one of the top teams in the regular season with a 13-4 record and strong favorites to advance to the AFC Championship. While the Broncos carry momentum from their triumph over the Chiefs, the Bills have already proven their mettle by handing Kansas City their only other regular-season loss.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos match be played?

Buffalo Bills take on Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday, January 12. The game is set to begin at 1:00 PM (ET).

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills – Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos in the USA

This NFL showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will be available for live streaming in the USA on Fubo, which provides a free trial. Fans can also catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+.