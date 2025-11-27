Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in a Week 13 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys square off in a pivotal clash between two teams trying to grab traction in the playoff race, with Kansas City sitting at 6-5 and looking to climb the AFC West while Patrick Mahomes leads the push for momentum.

Dallas arrives at 5-5 with Dak Prescott steering a group equally desperate to rise in the standings, making this a pressure-packed matchup where every possession matters and a win could reshape the trajectory for either side.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Dallas Cowboys will take on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, November 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys – Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS and Paramount+.