Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Rams will face off against Buffalo Bills in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams face a pivotal showdown as the regular season winds down, with each team eyeing critical objectives. The Bills, sitting at an impressive 10-2, are determined to secure the top spot in the standings, making a win essential to maintain their momentum.

On the other hand, the Rams, at 6-6, have experienced a season of ups and downs but remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. A victory would not only give them a positive record but also boost their positioning as they aim to keep their postseason hopes alive.

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

Los Angeles Rams face Buffalo Bills the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 8, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Joshua Karty – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

This NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX.