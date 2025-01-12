Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs. Here you can find out all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Tanner McKee of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesTanner McKee of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Leonardo Herrera

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly awaited by football fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most anticipated playoff matchups features two evenly matched rivals going head-to-head. Philadelphia enter with a stellar 14-3 record, finishing the regular season on a two-game winning streak to secure first place in the division over Washington.

Now aiming for a divisional playoff berth, the Eagles face a tough challenge against Green Bay. The Packers, forged in one of the league’s toughest divisions, have proven their resilience and will need to deliver their best performance to keep their postseason hopes alive.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles play against Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday, January 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Emanuel Wilson of the Green Bay Packers

Emanuel Wilson of the Green Bay Packers – Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers live on FOX. For those looking to stream the game online, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

Better Collective Logo