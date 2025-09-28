Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers will square off with Minnesota Vikings in a Week 4 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings online in the USA on Fubo]

Week 3 delivers one of its most compelling showdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Minnesota Vikings, both sitting with winning records and hungry to build momentum.

Pittsburgh are riding high after a 21-14 victory over the Patriots and will look to push its mark to 3-1, though the challenge is steep. Minnesota enters with plenty of confidence after dismantling the Bengals 48-10, and the Vikings are eyeing a matching 3-1 record by knocking off the Steelers.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM (ET).

Austin Keys of the Minnesota Vikings – David Berding/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network and NFL+.