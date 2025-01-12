Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs. Here you can find out all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders

By Leonardo Herrera

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly awaited by football fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The clash between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown. The Commanders enter the playoffs riding a red-hot five-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with an impressive 12-5 record, though it wasn’t enough to surpass the Eagles for the division’s first place.

On the other side, the Buccaneers wrapped up their season at 10-7, comfortably clinching their division as the only team with a winning record. Now, Tampa Bay faces a formidable Washington squad, but the Buccaneers remain confident in their ability to deliver a statement win and advance to the divisional playoffs.

Advertisement

When will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday, January 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Yaya Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Yaya Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Buccaneers News: Mike Evans warns the Commanders ahead of 2025 Wild Card game

see also

Buccaneers News: Mike Evans warns the Commanders ahead of 2025 Wild Card game

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders live on NBC and Peacock. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Mike Tomlin makes very tough admission about Steelers lack of success in playoffs
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes very tough admission about Steelers lack of success in playoffs

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sulllivan confirms Sidney Crosby will miss key teammate
NHL

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sulllivan confirms Sidney Crosby will miss key teammate

Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?
Soccer

Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's the biggest win in the history of the Spanish Clasico?
Soccer

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's the biggest win in the history of the Spanish Clasico?

Better Collective Logo