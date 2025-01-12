Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly awaited by football fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

The clash between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown. The Commanders enter the playoffs riding a red-hot five-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with an impressive 12-5 record, though it wasn’t enough to surpass the Eagles for the division’s first place.

On the other side, the Buccaneers wrapped up their season at 10-7, comfortably clinching their division as the only team with a winning record. Now, Tampa Bay faces a formidable Washington squad, but the Buccaneers remain confident in their ability to deliver a statement win and advance to the divisional playoffs.

When will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Sunday, January 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Yaya Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders live on NBC and Peacock. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.