The 2025 playoffs are underway, and in the NFC Wild Card round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders. Ahead of this exciting matchup, Mike Evans has delivered a strong message to his upcoming rivals.

The Buccaneers had a solid 2024 NFL season. Led by Baker Mayfield, the NFC South champions secured their fourth consecutive division title, with Mike Evans serving as a crucial weapon for the talented quarterback.

Evans achieved his 11th consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Now, the Bucs will host the Commanders in the Wild Card round, aiming for a home victory to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Evans speaks on facing Commanders’ Marshon Lattimore again

The Buccaneers made a franchise-defining move by drafting Mike Evans as the No. 7 overall pick in 2014. Since then, the wide receiver has been a cornerstone for the team.

see also NFL News: Baker Mayfield names the reason his Bucs might go further in the 2025 playoffs

Despite missing several games this season due to injuries, Evans secured his 11th straight 1,000-yard campaign. However, he knows the most crucial part of the season is just beginning.

Advertisement

Winning the NFC South for the fourth straight year has given the Bucs home-field advantage for the Wild Card game against the Commanders this Sunday.

Advertisement

While there’s no deep rivalry between these teams, a familiar adversary will line up against the Bucs once again. Marshon Lattimore, formerly of the Saints, is now with Washington and will be tasked with covering Evans.

Advertisement

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I’ve just got to be at my best,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got to give my best, because he’s a really good player. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of really good matchups. If he’s playing, I look forward to the matchup.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Has Mike Evans Fared Against Marshon Lattimore?

Marshon Lattimore joined the Commanders earlier this year to bolster their playoff push. Though injuries have limited his playing time, he’s expected to start on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

see also Former Super Bowl Champion with Tom Brady on the Bucs is candidate for HC role with Patriots

Mike Evans has historically struggled against Lattimore, averaging just 2.6 catches for 43.6 yards across their 13 head-to-head matchups.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE