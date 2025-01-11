Trending topics:
Buccaneers News: Mike Evans warns the Commanders ahead of 2025 Wild Card game

The Buccaneers will face the Commanders in the 2025 playoffs, and Mike Evans has sent a strong message to his rivals ahead of the Wild Card clash.

Mike Evans, wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesMike Evans, wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2025 playoffs are underway, and in the NFC Wild Card round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders. Ahead of this exciting matchup, Mike Evans has delivered a strong message to his upcoming rivals.

The Buccaneers had a solid 2024 NFL season. Led by Baker Mayfield, the NFC South champions secured their fourth consecutive division title, with Mike Evans serving as a crucial weapon for the talented quarterback.

Evans achieved his 11th consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Now, the Bucs will host the Commanders in the Wild Card round, aiming for a home victory to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.

Mike Evans speaks on facing Commanders’ Marshon Lattimore again

The Buccaneers made a franchise-defining move by drafting Mike Evans as the No. 7 overall pick in 2014. Since then, the wide receiver has been a cornerstone for the team.

Despite missing several games this season due to injuries, Evans secured his 11th straight 1,000-yard campaign. However, he knows the most crucial part of the season is just beginning.

Winning the NFC South for the fourth straight year has given the Bucs home-field advantage for the Wild Card game against the Commanders this Sunday.

While there’s no deep rivalry between these teams, a familiar adversary will line up against the Bucs once again. Marshon Lattimore, formerly of the Saints, is now with Washington and will be tasked with covering Evans.

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I’ve just got to be at my best,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got to give my best, because he’s a really good player. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of really good matchups. If he’s playing, I look forward to the matchup.”

How Has Mike Evans Fared Against Marshon Lattimore?

Marshon Lattimore joined the Commanders earlier this year to bolster their playoff push. Though injuries have limited his playing time, he’s expected to start on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans has historically struggled against Lattimore, averaging just 2.6 catches for 43.6 yards across their 13 head-to-head matchups.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

