Who is Caleb Carroll, the national anthem singer for the Rams vs. Lions NFL 2024 Week 1 SNF?

The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL season will take place in Detroit, where the Rams will face off against the Lions. In a surprise to many, 21-year-old Caleb Carroll will perform the national anthem. While this will be his first SNF appearance this season, it’s not his debut in the league.

For those unfamiliar with Carroll, he is a local Detroit vocalist who has captivated audiences with his powerful voice since he was just six years old. He recently made a memorable appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft, showcasing his exceptional talent.

One of Carroll’s earliest major international performances was in 2015 at that year’s U.S. Open. Although he was just a child, his rendition of “America the Beautiful” left a lasting impression on everyone who heard him.

In addition to being a singer, Carroll is also a member of a church where he began his musical journey. His social media profiles feature numerous videos of him singing at church, displaying the same natural talent he brings to international events.

Caleb Carroll at the 2024 NFL Draft

At one of the league’s most significant events, Caleb delivered a unique and acoustic rendition of the national anthem. His performance was broadcast nationally, much like the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Rams and Lions in Detroit.

It’s worth noting that Carroll also performed the national anthem before a Detroit Lions game in 2021. During that Thanksgiving game against the Texans, he played the piano just above the end zone.

Additionally, Carroll performed a medley of “The National Anthem,” “America the Beautiful,” “This Land Is Your Land,” and “This Land Is My Land” during the halftime show between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at Ford Field about four years ago.