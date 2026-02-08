Patriots’ Drake Maye could join Tom Brady on a privileged list with a win in Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks

The New England Patriots are ready to leave everything on the field Sunday in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Beyond the championship stakes, rookie quarterback Drake Maye is chasing a milestone that would place him alongside Tom Brady in NFL history, but he must win to secure it.

With a victory, Maye would become the first quarterback since Brady in 2001 to win a Super Bowl in the same season in which he made his first playoff start. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Maye finds himself in rare territory, standing where several notable quarterbacks reached the game but ultimately fell short.

Meirov pointed out that Joe Burrow in 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019, Colin Kaepernick in 2012, and Jake Delhomme in 2003 all lost when presented with that same opportunity. The history underlines how difficult the task will be, even for a player whose rise has energized New England throughout the NFL postseason.

Drake Maye’s status for Super Bowl LX

Much of the conversation has centered on Maye’s health, as the rookie now stands one win away from joining an elite club. Despite rumors of a physical setback and postseason performances that included turnover issues and bouts of inconsistency, Maye has remained adamant that he feels ready for the moment.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

“Not trying to lie to you guys, when I say I’m feeling great, I’m feeling great,” Maye said, via Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH on X. His words aimed to calm concerns inside a fan base that understands the magnitude of what awaits its young signal caller.

Patriots fans are hoping that confidence translates into a sharper showing than the one Maye delivered over the first three weeks of the playoffs. New England knows it will need efficiency, poise, and timely plays if it is going to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Maye will face a Seahawks defense that has been among the NFL’s best this season, although Seattle did show some vulnerability during its NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The opportunity to make history and become a champion at such a young age is right in front of him.