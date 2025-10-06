Who’s playing Monday Night Football tonight, October 6, in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season?

Under the bright glare of Monday night, Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season brings tension, history and a hint of déjà vu. The energy builds and fans brace for what could be one of the season’s defining clashes under the primetime lights.

There’s something electric about this matchup, not because of the names on the jerseys, but the stakes woven beneath them. The road has been uneven for both contenders, yet tonight, their narratives collide on football’s biggest weekly stage.

Questions linger in the air: who will rise, who will falter and whose season might pivot before our eyes? Every snap will matter, but the real intrigue lies in who’s stepping onto that field tonight.

Who’s playing Monday night football tonight?

Monday night in Week 5 brings a spotlight clash as the Kansas City Chiefs journey to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in primetime. The franchise of Mahomes and Coen both carry weighty expectations into this late-season surge.

Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Neither team arrives unscathed: Kansas City is chasing consistency, while Jacksonville aims to prove it can thrive under pressure in its own cauldron. Both squads will test their mettle under the bright lights of ESPN/ABC’s national stage.

The Chiefs come off a dominant 37–20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, fueled by Patrick Mahomes’ 270 yards and four touchdowns. Jacksonville, meanwhile, pulled off an impressive road upset in Week 4, beating the San Francisco 49ers 26–21 with a strong ground attack led by Travis Etienne Jr.‘s 124 yards.

Tonight’s showdown offers more than just a win or loss. It could mark a turning point in the AFC pecking order, setting tones for momentum, matchups and narratives that may reverberate through the rest of the season.