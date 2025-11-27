Who’s the halftime show performer for the Cowboys-Chiefs Week 13 game on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving in Dallas usually involves a Cowboys game with high-stakes football, but this year’s showdown with the Chiefs adds a sharper edge to the holiday rhythm. The afternoon carries the weight of two franchises built for big moments.

Around the NFL, the day has become as much about spectacle as the games themselves, with halftime turning into its own cultural checkpoint. Dallas, never shy about scale, leans into that reputation once again in Week 13.

And while the matchup sets the tone on the field, the break in the middle brings its own anticipation. A performance is already poised to shape the mood of the day, hinting at a show fit for one of November’s most watched stages.

Post Malone Headlines the 2025 Thanksgiving halftime show

This year, the Cowboys’ Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show will feature none other than Post Malone, the nine-time diamond-certified global star set to deliver a live performance during the Thanksgiving matchup against Kansas City.

Post Malone poses backstage during New York Comic Con 2025. (Source: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

The show will air on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET, marking one of the most-watched entertainment moments of the holiday slate. The performance serves a larger mission as well—the annual launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

For nearly three decades, the Cowboys have used their Thanksgiving halftime stage to bring national attention to the organization’s efforts, highlighting the needs of millions who rely on its services throughout the year.

The show acts as a call to action, reminding viewers of the impact their support can make, especially as the holiday season begins. Now in its 29th year, the Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the signature moments of their holiday identity.