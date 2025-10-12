Who’s the halftime show performer for the Jets vs Broncos Week 6 London game?

The NFL’s London series adds a musical twist this weekend as the Jets and Broncos meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Beyond the gridiron clash, anticipation builds for a halftime show that promises to electrify the stage.

With the roar of more than 60,000 fans echoing through North London, the league continues to blend sport and spectacle — a formula that’s turned its overseas games into full-scale entertainment events.

From booming beats to dazzling visuals, this year’s halftime performance aims to capture the same intensity that drives the action on the field, reminding fans that in London, football Sundays hit a little differently.

Giggs to perform at Week 6 London game halftime show

British rap icon Giggs will take center stage this Sunday, October 12, as the featured halftime performer during the NFL’s Week 6 clash between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Giggs poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live. (Source: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images)

The announcement adds a distinctly London flavor to one of the league’s most anticipated international fixtures, with more than 60,000 fans expected to fill the venue. Known for his gritty lyricism and commanding stage presence, he has been a defining voice in UK rap for nearly two decades.

“It’s a huge moment to be a part of the London Games. I’ve been on a journey with my music, and to get to share that with my city and the NFL fans is something I’m really proud of“, the artist said, according to the NFL’s official site.

His performance marks a cultural milestone for the London series, blending elite American football with homegrown musical talent. Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET, and while the on-field drama will command attention, Giggs’ halftime set promises to be a highlight in its own right.

With hits like “Talking the Hardest” and collaborations with Drake, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, the South London native is expected to deliver a performance that resonates far beyond the stadium walls.

