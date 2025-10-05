Why are Browns and Vikings playing so early today in Week 5?

Sunday’s Week 5 games start with the Browns and Vikings clashing unusually early, a shift that catches attention beyond the usual Sunday rhythm. Scheduling quirks and broadcast decisions have made this matchup a standout start to the weekend.

Cleveland’s mix of emerging talent and seasoned players faces Minnesota’s unpredictable streaks. Both teams bring storylines of resilience, adaptation and pressure that hint at high stakes even before the first quarter.

Timing isn’t just about convenience. Early NFL games often intersect with broader league strategies, including fan engagement and global reach, hinting that this early kickoff carries significance well beyond the stadium lights.

Why the Browns and Vikings are kicking off so early

The exceptionally early kickoff time isn’t a logistical quirk, but a calculated scheduling choice driven by the location of the Week 5 contest: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This time slot is designed to bridge the vast divide between the American and European viewing experiences.

Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass in 2024. (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The primary reason for the pre-noon start is simple mathematics: the time difference. London operates five hours ahead of Eastern Time, meaning a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff translates to a far more palatable 2:30 p.m. local time in the UK.

By anchoring the game in the heart of the European Sunday afternoon, the league maximizes live attendance and ensures a prime-time slot for the growing international television audience.

The early start also plays a crucial role in maintaining the traditional cadence of the entire NFL Sunday back in the States. By finishing the London game before the main afternoon slate begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, the league ensures uninterrupted flow into its typical broadcast windows.