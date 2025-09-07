Trending topics:
NFL

Why are Darnell Mooney and Chris Godwin not playing in Falcons vs Bucs Week 1 game today?

The Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup that will be missing both Darnell Mooney and Chris Godwin on the field.

By Matías Persuh

Darnell Mooney with Chris Godwin.
© Getty ImagesDarnell Mooney with Chris Godwin.

A new NFL season kicks off today for the majority of teams, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the stage for a big matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for both sides, the absences of Darnell Mooney and Chris Godwin are significant blows, meaning each team will need to find alternatives to make up for the loss of their star receivers.

The NFC South is tighter than ever, making every win count — especially in divisional matchups — while every loss represents a significant step back in the race moving forward.

On one side, Michael Penix Jr. will be in charge of leading Raheem Morris’ squad, while on the other, Baker Mayfield will take the reins for the Bucs — the clear favorites in this division.

Advertisement

What happened to Darnell Mooney?

“Falcons WR Darnell Mooney is inactive today,” it was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his official X account (formerly Twitter). But what’s the reason the wide receiver won’t see action in his team’s season opener?

A shoulder injury, which limited his participation in recent practices, forced Raheem Morris to rule him out for the Falcons’ debut this season.

Advertisement

Mooney joins right tackle Kaleb McGary, who was placed on injured reserve, meaning Atlanta will be without two key pieces of its offense.

Chris Godwin also out for season opener

The situation regarding Chris Godwin’s health is a bit more delicate, as the receiver — one of Mayfield’s main offensive weapons — is still recovering from a second surgery on one of his ankles, meaning his return to the field will have to wait a little longer.

Advertisement

The #Bucs will be without WR Chris Godwin today, as he recovers from a second surgery on his ankle, this time to tighten up hardware. Sources tell me and @judybattista he should return to practice soon and Week 5 is the target for a return. W6 or 7 is also possible. It’s coming,” it was reported via Ian Rapoport.

Kirk Cousins’ net worth: Earnings, contracts and endorsements of the quarterback

see also

Kirk Cousins’ net worth: Earnings, contracts and endorsements of the quarterback

Undoubtedly, Godwin’s absence will force Todd Bowles to find necessary alternatives to replace his talent.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will claim the NFC South this season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin reportedly receives major update on his injury
NFL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin reportedly receives major update on his injury

Baker Mayfield and Bucs receive huge injury update on Chris Godwin's return
NFL

Baker Mayfield and Bucs receive huge injury update on Chris Godwin's return

NFL Rumors: Patriots and Steelers unsuccessfully tried to sign a Super Bowl champion for 2025
NFL

NFL Rumors: Patriots and Steelers unsuccessfully tried to sign a Super Bowl champion for 2025

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift mocked by Chargers player who slapped the TE during Chiefs loss
NFL

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift mocked by Chargers player who slapped the TE during Chiefs loss

Better Collective Logo