Why are Darnell Mooney and Chris Godwin not playing in Falcons vs Bucs Week 1 game today?

A new NFL season kicks off today for the majority of teams, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the stage for a big matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for both sides, the absences of Darnell Mooney and Chris Godwin are significant blows, meaning each team will need to find alternatives to make up for the loss of their star receivers.

The NFC South is tighter than ever, making every win count — especially in divisional matchups — while every loss represents a significant step back in the race moving forward.

On one side, Michael Penix Jr. will be in charge of leading Raheem Morris’ squad, while on the other, Baker Mayfield will take the reins for the Bucs — the clear favorites in this division.

What happened to Darnell Mooney?

“Falcons WR Darnell Mooney is inactive today,” it was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his official X account (formerly Twitter). But what’s the reason the wide receiver won’t see action in his team’s season opener?

A shoulder injury, which limited his participation in recent practices, forced Raheem Morris to rule him out for the Falcons’ debut this season.

Mooney joins right tackle Kaleb McGary, who was placed on injured reserve, meaning Atlanta will be without two key pieces of its offense.

Chris Godwin also out for season opener

The situation regarding Chris Godwin’s health is a bit more delicate, as the receiver — one of Mayfield’s main offensive weapons — is still recovering from a second surgery on one of his ankles, meaning his return to the field will have to wait a little longer.

“The #Bucs will be without WR Chris Godwin today, as he recovers from a second surgery on his ankle, this time to tighten up hardware. Sources tell me and @judybattista he should return to practice soon and Week 5 is the target for a return. W6 or 7 is also possible. It’s coming,” it was reported via Ian Rapoport.

Undoubtedly, Godwin’s absence will force Todd Bowles to find necessary alternatives to replace his talent.

