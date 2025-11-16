Why are the Dolphins and Commanders playing in Spain Week 11 of 2025 NFL season?

Madrid is making history as the stage for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain, with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders set to face off at the iconic Bernabeu. It’s a bold statement of global ambition…

The Dolphins were named the “designated home team” for this international showcase, part of the league’s broader effort to deepen its footprint in Europe, a strategy years in the making as the NFL tests new markets.

For the Commanders, it represents more than just a trip overseas — it’s a chance to connect with new fans and reinforce the growing presence in one of the major sporting capitals, adding significance to a matchup already framed by history.

Why are the Dolphins and Commanders heading to Madrid this week?

The decision to bring the Dolphins to Madrid isn’t accidental, it’s part of a deliberate, long-term expansion strategy. The league has ramped up its international schedule for 2025 and this marks its first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

By naming Miami the “designated home team” for this Madrid Game, the NFL is leveraging its Global Markets Program, which grants select franchises marketing rights abroad.

This isn’t just about a one-off spectacle. The league aims to deepen its roots in Spain by supporting fan engagement, youth flag‑football programs, and ongoing partnerships.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in 2025. (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Washington wasn’t randomly selected. The Commanders bring both narrative and relevance to the international stage. This game marks their second overseas appearance, giving the franchise a new way to connect with global audiences.

Their roster adds color and drama: young leader Jayden Daniels, a rising quarterback, helps position them as a marketable, growth‑oriented team. Madrid offers a fresh platform for them, not only to win on the field but to build a fanbase in Europe, in a city that embraces historic sporting events.

Also, choosing the Real Madrid-owned Bernabeu Stadium gives this matchup added gravitas. The iconic venue was recently renovated and tailored for the NFL’s format, combining European architectural prestige with American football spectacle.