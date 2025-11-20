Why is CJ Stroud not playing tonight for Texans vs Bills on TNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The Houston Texans need to beat the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football as they rally to get a spot in the NFL Playoffs. However, they will have to get an upset without their star quarterback, CJ Stroud, who is out for the game.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN reported, CJ Stroud is still unable to play because he hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol. With this, Stroud has missed every game since Week 9.

The Texans are 5-5 but the AFC South title might be impossible to reach. The Colts are 8-2, so the most probable thing is Houston needing to earn a Wild Card spot to go to the playoffs.

Davis Mills has done just enough

With Davis Mills, the team is 2-0 (the other week was Houston’s bye). While not being an All Pro quarterback, Mills has done just enough for Houston to win games. He knows the defense will always give him a chance to win games.

Mills is completing 60% of his passes, has three touchdowns to only one interception. He is not a guy to throw for 300 yards, but he is not giving the ball away that much, and that’s enough. Also, Mills guided a fourth-quarter comeback against divisional rivals Jacksonville. All in all, the backup has kept the boat afloat.

If the season ended today…

Week 12 marks the start of the last stretch of the NFL regular season, but also means that the playoff picture gets more and more tight. If the season ended today, the Texans would be out, as they are the eighth seed, just one below the postseason spots.

For the Bills, they are the fifth seed, or as you could say, the best Wild Card team. However, this would put them in an unlikely scenario for them. Josh Allen is used to hosting a playoff game, but as a Wild Card, they would go on the road to start the playoffs, a not-so-wanted scenario.