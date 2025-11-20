Is Keon Coleman playing tonight for Bills vs Texans on TNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills open Week 12 of the NFL with a primetime showdown against the Houston Texans. After missing last week as a healthy scratch, wide receiver Keon Coleman‘s status for this week has been revealed. Will he play?

No. The second-year receiver will once again be a healthy inactive as Josh Allen looks for a Thursday Night Football win against one of the NFL’s best defenses. Coleman was supposed to be back but according to NFL insider John Frascella, his status is the same as last week.

Coleman was left out last week due to missing a team meeting. Apparently, this is not the first time Coleman has skipped team meetings and his discipline as a player has come into question. It doesn’t help that his production on the field hasn’t been good. Coleman has 32 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Josh Allen certainly didn’t miss him

As soon as Coleman was out, Josh Allen decided to play like a football deity. Last week, Allen had 317 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a 104.4 passer rating, and added 40 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback ever to score three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game. This helped him overcome two interceptions.

Without Coleman, the Bills still put up 44 points on Tampa Bay. Meaning, the worst-case scenario for Coleman came to a reality. If the team missed Coleman and the offense just didn’t click, that would be one thing, but he wasn’t missed at all. He is disposable from the lineup and being inactive again just proves that.

The Texans are a tough test for the Bills

Buffalo has a big-time offense and the reigning MVP in Josh Allen, but this is a trap game. Houston is 5-5, has the best total and scoring defense in the NFL and it’s fighting for a playoff berth. It’s never easy to score on Houston, even if you are the mighty Bills.

Also, it’s a short week, which also boosts the ‘trap game‘ factor against the Bills. Buffalo needs to get the win if it wants to keep fighting for the division. Otherwise, the Patriots might run away with it and earn a home playoff game.