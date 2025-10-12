Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today for Ravens vs Rams in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The current 1-4 record in this 2025 NFL season is undoubtedly far from the expectations the Baltimore Ravens had set at the start of the campaign. A big part of their struggles stems from the continued absence of Lamar Jackson, who will once again be sidelined as the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium.

What are the specific reasons why the former Louisville standout won’t see the field? Jackson still hasn’t fully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered against the Chiefs a few weeks ago, and as a result, Cooper Rush will once again get the start under center.

With no specific timeline for his official return, according to insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens remain hopeful that Jackson will be ready to go after next week’s bye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The #Ravens are hopeful star QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) can return after next week’s bye. First, they have to figure out how to get the offense going with backup Cooper Rush against the #Rams to avoid a 1-5 start,” he reported via @TomPelissero.

Nick Bolton #32 and George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs put pressure on Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

The trust placed in Rush

The Baltimore Ravens will once more entrust backup quarterback Cooper Rush to navigate their offense, as star QB Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out for today’s crucial contest against the Los Angeles Rams with a nagging hamstring injury.

Advertisement

see also Ravens News: Without Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush reveals key area to improve ahead of Rams game

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the move, placing confidence in the veteran backup despite a rocky outing last week. With Jackson sidelined for the second consecutive game, the 1-4 Ravens are betting that Rush’s experience will be enough to generate a much-needed win and keep their already spiraling season afloat.

Advertisement

Recovering quickly

The Baltimore Ravens enter today’s home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams facing a crisis of confidence and a brutal historical precedent. Slumped at a discouraging 1-4, John Harbaugh‘s squad must treat this Week 6 contest as a playoff game, because falling to 1-5 effectively seals their 2025 season fate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL history shows that teams starting with five losses have less than an 8% chance of reaching the postseason. Without their starting quarterback, the Ravens are running out of lifelines, making a victory over the powerful Rams absolutely critical to avoid seeing their Super Bowl aspirations fade into the early autumn darkness.

SurveyCan the Ravens bounce back from this historic slow start? Can the Ravens bounce back from this historic slow start? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE