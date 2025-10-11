Trending topics:
Ravens News: Without Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush reveals key area to improve ahead of Rams game

Cooper Rush and the Baltimore Ravens, with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to injury, are looking to keep their NFL season alive with a crucial win over the Los Angeles Rams.

By Matías Persuh

The NFL season so far hasn’t gone as expected for the Baltimore Ravens, especially after the news of Lamar Jackson’s injury, with his return to the field still very much uncertain. Cooper Rush, tasked with leading the offense, knows there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

The task ahead won’t be easy at all. Overcoming a 1-4 record with the Los Angeles Rams looming on the horizon won’t come without challenges. Playing at home in the M&T Bank Stadium could offer some advantage, but John Harbaugh’s team will need to raise their level exponentially.

Rush, who had to take over as the team’s starting quarterback following Lamar Jackson’s injury, spoke to the media ahead of this crucial matchup and revealed the key area the team needs to improve if they want to start getting better results.

“We’re just looking to – we have to be more efficient, on first and second down, especially, and get more manageable third downs,” the quarterback said, according to the team’s website.

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Cooper Rush #15 of the Baltimore Ravens.

“We were able to convert on a few kind of longer ones, but those are hard, those are rare. Just more efficiency, overall, to get us going.”

Jackson’s impactful absence

The Baltimore Ravens‘ Super Bowl aspirations have been severely jeopardized by the ongoing absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a hamstring injury.

Without their two-time MVP and the architect of their dynamic offense, the team’s attack has stalled, struggling to produce the explosive plays that define their identity.

Currently spiraling with a losing record, Jackson’s uncertain return timeline casts a deep shadow over Baltimore’s playoff hopes, underscoring just how indispensable the electrifying star is to the franchise’s success.

What’s next for the Ravens?

With their main goal now being to get their NFL season back on track and rejoin the group of contenders in the AFC North, here are the upcoming games the Ravens have ahead of them:

  • vs Los Angeles Rams, October 12
  • Bye Week
  • vs Chicago Bears, October 26
  • @ Miami Dolphins, October 30
  • @ Minnesota Vikings, November 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
