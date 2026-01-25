Trending topics:
NFL

Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing today for Seahawks vs Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

Zach Charbonnet will miss the NFC Championship Game between the Seahawks and the Rams, a very important loss for Seattle.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Zach Charbonnet running back of the Seattle Seahawks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesZach Charbonnet running back of the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have had a remarkable 2025 season. A 14–3 record earned them the NFC East title, the No. 1 seed, and, perhaps most importantly, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That was a key factor in the Seahawks being able to defeat a banged-up 49ers team that, with multiple injuries, no week of rest, and a grueling road path, could not put up much resistance in Seattle.

Now, the next challenge is the Rams, who have become true road warriors, playing seven of their last nine games away from home. In addition, after an epic finish in Chicago, they arrive at the NFC Championship Game highly motivated, with Matthew Stafford trying to cap off his MVP campaign.

Zach Charbonnet is out for Seahawks vs Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game

Zach Charbonnet is out for the rest of the season with the Seahawks due to a knee injury. That is why the star running back will not be available to face the Los Angeles Rams or in a potential Super Bowl.

Seahawks starting running back vs Rams

Kenneth Walker will be the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. His workload will increase significantly, and with Sam Darnold dealing with an oblique injury, there is no doubt that the RB could define the outcome.

Seahawks confirm if Sam Darnold is out for 2026 NFC Championship Game against Rams

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
