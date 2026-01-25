Are Sam Darnold and Charles Cross playing today for Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

Sam Darnold decided to leave the Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. Despite winning 14 games in the regular season a year earlier, the quarterback wanted a fresh start.

Mike Macdonald chose him after the Seahawks realized that Geno Smith was not the future. As a result, they gave Darnold a spectacular three-year, $100 million contract.

The result was outstanding for both sides. Sam Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns and, despite 14 interceptions, was key to helping the Seahawks win the NFC West and clinch the No. 1 seed.

Is Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks against Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

Yes. Sam Darnold is playing today for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. Despite continuing to battle an oblique injury and being a limited participant in practice all week, the quarterback is ready to go.

Is Charles Cross playing today for Seahawks vs Rams in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

Charles Cross is expected to play today for the Seahawks against the Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. The tackle is dealing with a foot injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Cross was a full participant on Friday, and Mike Macdonald will have him available to help Sam Darnold clinch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

