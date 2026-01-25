What happens if Rams lose today against Seahawks in 2026 NFC Championship game?

The Los Angeles Rams are very close to returning to the Super Bowl with their historic duo of head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Their final obstacle will be a very difficult one. The Rams travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in what will be the third matchup between the two NFC West rivals during the 2025 season.

The Rams won the first matchup against the Seahawks 21–19 in Week 11, taking advantage of four interceptions thrown by Sam Darnold. Then, in an epic finish in Week 16, Seattle mounted a furious comeback to win 38–37 in overtime.

What happens if Rams lose vs Seahawks in 2026 NFC Championship Game?

If the Rams lose to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, they will be officially eliminated. The Seahawks would advance to the Super Bowl to face the winner of the Broncos-Patriots matchup.

What happens if Rams win today against Seahawks?

If the Rams defeat the Seahawks, they will secure their spot in the Super Bowl. That would have major implications for Matthew Stafford, who would be one win away from a dream season with a potential championship and MVP award. The Seahawks would be eliminated.

What happens if Rams and Seahawks tie today?

If the Rams and the Seahawks are tied today, the game will go to overtime, as happened in Week 16 of the regular season. However, in the playoffs, the rules are different. Each team is guaranteed at least one possession, unless the defense scores on the first drive. After both teams have had a possession, if they’re still tied, next score wins.