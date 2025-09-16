With Joe Burrow injured, Bengals add two different quarterbacks behind Jake Browning

Joe Burrow is a painful loss for the Cincinnati Bengals in the early part of the 2025 NFL season after injuring his left big toe in the second quarter of the 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to be sidelined for up to three months, which has prompted the franchise to move quickly to find replacements.

Burrow’s injury happened when he was sacked by Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead. The Bengals quarterback was left in a dangerous position as other players fell on top of him. After limping off the field, it was later confirmed that he had suffered a toe injury that will require surgery.

Just like in the 2020 and 2023 seasons, Cincinnati will once again be without its starting quarterback. A bad trend that has already forced the franchise to play a total of 13 games without Burrow in the past. What makes this season different is the measures taken to replace him, with two quarterbacks being added to the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the two quarterbacks joining the Bengals?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are signing veteran QB Mike White to the practice squad and are also signing former Green Bay Packers QB Sean Clifford. In that context, following Burrow’s injury, Cincinnati has brought in a pair of backups to support their star quarterback.

Sean Clifford of the Bengals

Advertisement

Who will replace Burrow?

The Bengals’ natural replacement for Burrow is none other than quarterback Jake Browning, who now faces competition behind him. Despite the franchise star’s injury, Browning contributed two passing touchdowns and a rushing TD against the Jaguars, and he will now have the chance to gain continuity in his third year with Cincinnati, where he has played 13 games in total.

Advertisement

see also Joe Burrow out for 3 months: What games will the Bengals play without him?

The Bengals QB depth chart

After Burrow’s injury, the Bengals now have new alternatives at the quarterback position. They have four healthy signal-callers between the active roster and the practice squad, with Browning taking over as the starter, while Brett Rypien, Mike White, and Sean Clifford will compete for the QB2 and QB3 spots.