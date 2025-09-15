Joe Burrow out for 3 months: What games will the Bengals play without him?

The worst news were confirmed for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow‘s turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 will sideline the quarterback at least three months, as he will need to undergo surgery. With this in mind, the Bengals need to stay alive as they wait for their signal-caller to be back and push them to the NFL Playoffs, but what are the games they’ll play with their backup QB?

The three months timeline is tricky, as it could be a bit earlier or a bit later. It will all depend on how the team is doing and more importantly, how Joe Burrow‘s recovery is going.

However, if we take it literally as three exact months, Burrow would miss a total of 12 games, returning for the last three weeks of the regular season. He would miss both games vs. Baltimore and Pittsburgh, away at Minnesota, Denver, Green Bay, and Buffalo and home games vs. Lions Jets, Bears, and Patriots. The team has a Bye Week in Week 10.

Burrow would come back to play at Miami in Week 16, and then against the Cardinals and Browns, both at home for the Bengals. If, somehow and someway, the Bengals manage to stay in the hunt, the last three games are not easy, but winnable for Burrow to make a miracle.

Who’s Joe Burrow’s backup?

As of now, the Bengals will have Jake Browning take the lead, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Bengals have been calling around to other free agents. On the team’s depth chart, Browning was the only backup. The Bengals also have Brett Rypien on their practice squad, but it’s clear they will look for the best alternative possible.

Who are some of the free-agent QBs available?

The NFL is not one that leaves top-tier talent on the free agency pool, hence it’s unrealistic to think the Bengals will find a brilliant quarterback waiting there. In fact, among the free agents available according to Spotrac, there are only three which are CJ Beathard, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm.

The other alternative is for the Bengals to trade for a backup. However, that would likely cost them a draft pick or two. Albeit late draft picks, it’s still a high price for someone to cover for 12 games and then get cut from the team.