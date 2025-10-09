Zach Orr breaks silence on job security ahead of Ravens bye week

Trending topics:
Amid growing rumors about his future with the Baltimore Ravens franchise, Zach Orr spoke candidly about how he feels regarding the possibility of losing his job with the team.

By Richard Tovar

Zach Orr talking to the press on October, 9, 2025.
© Jamison HensleyZach Orr talking to the press on October, 9, 2025.

Zach Orr was asked about the rumors surrounding his possible exit from the Baltimore Ravens, and without hesitation, he said he’s not worried about it — a stance even head coach John Harbaugh echoed, saying this is a time for the team to stay more united than ever.

Jamison Hensley shared a video on X showing Orr’s response and reported: “Ravens DC Zach Orr said he’s not concerned about his job security with the bye week looming after Sunday’s game against the Rams.”

Tweet placeholder
Developing story…

