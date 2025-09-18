After Sidney Crosby’s comments on future, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas addresses Evgeni Malkin’s contract, team direction

Following recent remarks from Sidney Crosby regarding his potential future with the Pittsburgh Penguins, General Manager Kyle Dubas provided clarity on key personnel and the team’s direction during Thursday’s season-opening press conference.

As the Penguins aim to rebound from three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, much attention centers on veteran forward Evgeni Malkin and his contract situation.

“He’s in a great mood every day. No change on contract front. The Olympic Break provides a key opportunity to figure out where we’re at but I expect him to have a great season,” Dubas said Thursday morning, according to TSN.

Dubas confident Malkin will drive Penguins’ return to contention

Malkin, 39, is entering the final year of his four-year, $24 million deal, which carries a $6.1 million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. Despite his veteran status, Dubas remains confident in Malkin’s ability to contribute to the team’s push back into contention.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates a goal. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“We are definitely on the path back to being a contending team. I continue to use urgency. Our push is to get back there as soon as we can,” Dubas said.

Team stability amid Sidney Crosby speculation

Addressing Crosby’s recent comments and media speculation about a possible trade, Dubas emphasized that the team’s decisions will not be swayed by outside narratives. Crosby, entering his 21st NHL season on a two-year, $17.4 million contract, remains central to the Penguins’ core.

“We can’t alter the course we’re on because of what different media members may want, where they may want to see Sid play. We have to focus on doing what’s right for the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Dubas said.

With training camp underway and the Olympic break approaching, Pittsburgh’s handling of Malkin, Crosby, and other key players will define their trajectory as they attempt to return to playoff contention and build a competitive core for the future.