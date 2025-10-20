Brad Marchand doesn’t stutter in naming best thing on Bruins with three-word admission ahead of return to Boston with Panthers

Emotions are at a bundle as Brad Marchand sets foot back in TD Garden. Ahead of his first ever NHL game against the Boston Bruins and in front of the home fans in Beantown, the two-time Stanley Cup champ was asked about the best thing in Boston. Though playing for the Florida Panthers now, his answer didn’t let Bruins fans down.

“Fans, for sure,” Brad Marchand answered immediately when asked about the best thing on the Bruins during his pregame press conference in his return to Boston.

Developing story…