NHL News: Panthers star Brad Marchand makes sincere admission on return to Boston for first game vs Bruins

October 21 is a date Brad Marchand has circled in red on his calendar. The Florida Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins in what’s set to be a homecoming for the 37-year-old veteran. On that note, Marchand made an honest comment about what will be his first NHL game as a visitor at TD Garden.

Marchand has been to TD Garden twice as a member of the away team. However, when he faces the Bruins with the Panthers on Oct. 21, it will mark the first time he plays against Boston in the NHL. Marchand was in the building last season when the Cats faced the Spoked B, but an injury kept him in the press box.

Previously, he took part in Team Canada’s victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations Final, which also took place in Beantown. Still, neither of those occasions will compare to the upcoming test when the reigning Stanley Cup champions visit the Bruins.

Marchand’s statement

“It’s going to be weird. I think there’s going to be a lot of different emotions, even playing in the 4 Nations for Canada was different. There’s a mix. A mix of emotions being on the other side of it,” Marchand admitted in dialogue with NHL.com. “There’s a lot that goes with the situation I’m in now. So yeah, a mix of nerves, mix of emotions, happy and sad.”

Brad Marchand smiling at a press conference.

“There will be a lot of different things I’m feeling at that time. Obviously I’ve had a very long time there and built a family and a home there and it’s something that we miss. And as good as we have it here, obviously we’ve spent a lot more time there. It’s just what we were used to and comfortable with and kind of thought that it would always be that way. So, yeah, there’s a lot of emotions that go with it.”

Leading the way

The Bruins know how much of a contributor Marchand can be. The former third-round selection in the 2006 NHL entry Draft has led the team in points several times in his career. Now, as the Panthers need a hero to keep them afloat in a sea of adversity, Marchand is proving to be just that.

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Marchand registers six points (leading the Panthers) with three goals and three assists. Still, it hasn’t been enough to help the Cats climb out of the hole they are in. When the Panthers walk into TD Garden, a win over the Bruins will be paramount for Florida to get back on track.