NHL News: Taylor Hall drops honest admission about Connor Bedard's Blackhawks after loss vs Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks were able to keep it close with one of the best sides in the NHL, as they lost in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes. After a close-call 4-3 loss, forward Taylor Hall issued a sincere comment on the team’s performance, sending a bold message to Connor Bedard and the rest of the team.

At one point, Chicago seemed eager for the NHL 2024-25 season to end, but with the top line of Bertuzzi, Bedard, and Nazar beginning to deliver results, fans in the Windy City are starting to regain hope, at least for the future, not neccesarily this year.

However, Chicago couldn’t capitalize on their big win over Vegas and failed to build a winning streak in their matchup with Carolina. The Blackhawks squandered a 2-0, and 3-2 lead as the Canes stole the two points in an overtime victory.

Connor Bedard had a quiet night as the Hurricanes’ relentless pressure system disrupted the 19-year-old’s rhythm and threw him off his game. After the game, Hall made an honest admission about Bedard’s and the team’s showing.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives inside Wrigley Field prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“We got just a bit overwhelmed by [the Hurricanes’] shot quantity and just how much time they spent in our end. We couldn’t hold onto a lead,” Hall admitted postgame, via NHL.com. “So yeah, just overall, we had a goalie that played more than well enough to get a win, and we couldn’t do it.”

Harsh message to teammates

Hall sent a straightforward comment to the locker room after the disappointing defeat at United Center, particularly aiming at the wingers on the roster.

“We didn’t support the puck well enough to break it out of our end, and [our] wingers didn’t do a good enough job on the walls,” Taylor Hall said, per Chicago Sun-Times. “So [they] kept a ton of pucks in and overwhelmed us at times throughout the game.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Streak comes to an end

Connor Bedard entered Monday night’s game against the Hurricanes riding a three-game point streak. However, his streak came to a close as he was left off the scoresheet for just the second time in the last 14 games.