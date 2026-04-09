Bruins HC Marco Sturm not revealing team’s plan for rookie James Hagens

Boston Bruins fans can hardly wait for James Hagens to make his NHL debut in the 2025-26 season. However, head coach Marco Sturm hasn’t gone as far as to say when exactly the former seventh overall pick in the 2025 entry Draft will make his first career appearance in the big leagues.

“Sturm wouldn’t commit to Hagens definitely playing Saturday, or what line he might be on,” Bruins reporter Scott McLaughlin stated on his X account after Boston’s optional skate on Thursday.

The Bruins will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday before going on a short road trip to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. The Spoked B will return home for the regular season finale against the New Jersey Devils on April 14.

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Playoff race for Bruins

The Bruins may be one point away from clinching a playoff spot by the time they play their next game on Saturday, April 11. If not, then Sturm might choose to roll with the lineup that got him to this point instead of sending Hagens out for his rookie lap in a crucial showdown against the Bolts. That’s the tough decision Sturm and his staff face in the home stretch of the campaign.

Marco Sturm of the Boston Bruins

The Bruins are mired in a four-game losing streak with a 5-3-2 record in their last 10. Things are trending south, and the star rookie addition may be just what the team needs to find its footing. However, there’s a risk to doing so. Finding that sweet spot is paramount for Boston. If it doesn’t, it could wipe away all the progress and success it enjoyed under first-year head coach Sturm.

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Hagens’ stats in 2025-26

Hagens most of the 2025-26 campaign in the NCAA, playing for the Boston College Eagles. Although Boston College had a rough year and missed the postseason, Hagens still put up solid numbers. Before being called up to the Providence Bruins in the AHL, Hagens had appeared in 34 games, registering 23 goals and 24 assists for a total of 47 points. That made for an average of 1.38 points per game in college.

In the AHL, Hagens appeared in 6 games, scoring once and recording three assists for Providence. His short stint in the affiliate was done to prevent Hagens being caught flat-footed in his NHL debut. Even Hagens agrees that was probably a good idea. “It taught me a lot. It was great to be around,” he said about his two-week stay in Providence. Now, he’s ready to take the next step.