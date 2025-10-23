Connor Bedard delivers bold message for Jeff Blashill, Blackhawks about growing pains in Chicago

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are determined to shock the world during the 2025-26 NHL season. On that note, Bedard dropped a sincere message for Jeff Blashill and company to listen.

Youth can be both a weapon and a burden, but the Hawks are taking their chances. It’s a risky cocktail, but one Bedard and the Blackhawks vie to pull off. So far in the NHL season, Chicago has shown it can hold its ground against any team in the league.

So far, all of Chicago’s losses have come in one-score games. The Blackhawks don’t go down without a fight either, earning a point in two of those defeats. While learning to close out games and win tight matchups is a must, Bedard remains confident those lessons will come in time.

“We’re all confident in ourselves individually and ourselves as a team. We’re going into every game with that mindset,” Bedard stated per NHL.com. “If we were [without a win] right now it would be something we’d have to work through, but to get a couple of wins and see some good results is great. That’s something we need to keep going.”

Jeff Blashill at the United Center on October 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The new duo

Ever since selecting Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL entry Draft, a big question floated around the Windy City: Who will help the wonderkid out? Though there are still areas to address, the Blackhawks have found an answer to that question—as well as one to their fans’ prayers.

Frank Nazar is as good as advertised and he proves it night in and night out. The 13th overall selection in the 2024 Draft has played lights out so far in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. The American center had shown glimpses of his ability during the past season, but under an expanded role on Blashill’s team, he’s only increased his production.

What if…

For the Blackhawks, the only issue is that both Bedard and Nazar are natural centermen. However, in times of need, the young duo can share the ice on the top unit. If it comes down to it, Blashill may treat fans to an all-out approach by playing the team’s two best players on the same line.

So far this season, Bedard and Nazar are tied for the team lead in points (seven each). Even if all goes bad, there’s a silver lining for fans in Chicago in Blashill’s first year behind the bench, and that is watching the two first-rounders thrive.

