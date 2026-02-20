Trending topics:
Sidney Crosby injury update: Team Canada gets important news before 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal vs Finland

With Sidney Crosby's status uncertain, all eyes are on Team Canada as they prepare for the semifinal against Finland, leaving fans and analysts wondering if the star captain will take the ice in this pivotal Olympic matchup.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Team Canada is preparing for a crucial semifinal clash against Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the status of star captain Sidney Crosby. After a lower-body injury in the quarterfinal win over Czechia, Crosby’s availability has been the biggest storyline leading into today’s matchup. Teammates and coaches alike have emphasized caution while evaluating their veteran leader.

NHL insider Emily Kaplan offered the latest update on Crosby’s situation, giving a sense of cautious optimism: “Sure sounds like it’s not worst case scenario with Sidney Crosby’s lower body injury. As I reported, he’d like to play, he’s trying to play, but Team Canada doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play. Lineup vs Finland due one hour before puck drop.”

Even if Crosby is limited or unable to take the ice, Team Canada has depth and leadership to rely on, including Connor McDavid, Nick Suzuki or other roster adjustments could fill the gap, while leadership responsibilities may shift more heavily onto McDavid.

Will Sidney Crosby play today for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics?

As puck drop approaches, Team Canada continues to evaluate Sidney Crosby’s lower-body injury, leaving his participation in the semifinal against Finland uncertain.

The official lineup is set to be released just one hour before the game, reflecting the team’s cautious, day-to-day approach to managing their star player. That’s the deadline.

Reports indicate that Crosby is eager to return and has been attempting to gauge his readiness on the ice, but medical staff and coaches remain cautious. Even a partial clearance would require careful monitoring to ensure he does not risk further injury during such a high-stakes game.

