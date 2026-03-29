Golden Knights fire Bruce Cassidy, hire John Tortorella: 180-degree turn before playoffs

Mired in a losing streak, the Vegas Golden Knights‘ pulse didn’t tremble. Bruce Cassidy has been fired, and John Tortorella will take over behind the bench in the 2025-26 NHL season. This means Vegas may look completely different entering the home stretch of the campaign and, probably, the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Under Cassidy, the Golden Knights had accustomed to a brand of hockey that led them to a Stanley Cup conquest in 2023. However, the lack of success in the 2025-26 NHL campaign has left them with no choice but to veer in a different direction before it was too late.

With Tortorella, the Golden Knights will embrace a completely different playing style. “Torts” is not exactly known around the NHL for a flashy brand of hockey. Still, with Vegas sitting in a playoff spot, Tortorella’s preaching of a gritty, hard-nosed style may be just what the doctor ordered.

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Is Tortorella a good match for Vegas?

At first glance, seeing Tortorella behind the home bench at T-Mobile Arena may come as a shock. Based on the reaction on social media, most fans have been caught by surprise by the recent hiring. Two things can be true at the same time: Tortorella’s style might pay off in the postseason, but the Knights’ roster may not be exactly tailored to the coach’s preferences.

John Tortorella during 2017 NHL Awards

Still, his dump-and-chase strategy, as well as his tough-love philosophy, may help the Golden Knights crawl out of the hole they find themselves in. However, a quick look at the roster in Sin City shows that many players in town aren’t exactly the kind of talents that shine brightest in Tortorella’s system. Namely? Mitch Marner.

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Marner and Tortorella could be a lethal cocktail

Marner’s lack of physicality and playoff production has hindered his overall legacy in the NHL. Under Tortorella, Marner will be in for a rude awakening. If he doesn’t step out of his comfort zone and put himself in uncomfortable positions, “Torts” won’t shy away from calling him out when things go south.

The Golden Knights place their bet

All in all, it seems Vegas has made a last-ditch effort to salvage its season. Will it pay off? Only time will tell, but with Tortorella in town, the entertainment is assured. They say the house always wins, but it seems the Golden Knights are no longer playing with house money. It’s that time of the season in the NHL, and Vegas is all in.