Is Sidney Crosby playing today, Mar. 21, for Penguins vs Jets at PPG Paints Arena?

Sidney Crosby suffered a lower body injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics and, when that happened, many experts thought that the Pittsburgh Penguins would not be able to keep up the pace heading into the playoffs.

However, for three weeks, the Pens found a way to maintain second place in the Metropolitan Division. In fact, during that stretch, Evgeni Malkin was suspended for five games for slashing on Rasmus Dahlin.

Now, entering the final part of the schedule, the big question is whether Crosby will be fully recovered to help Pittsburgh in a possible deep run toward the Stanley Cup. It could be the last chance for the legend to win another title.

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Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Penguins vs Jets?

Yes. Sidney Crosby is playing today for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Winnipeg Jets. The veteran finally returned last Wednesday in the overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and, having shown no setbacks, will be available this Saturday.

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins make the NHL playoffs?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Penguins can make the NHL playoffs and still control their destiny to do so. However, things have become very complicated in the Eastern Conference standings. The Blue Jackets and the Islanders are just one point behind in the Metropolitan Division, and in the Wild Card race, they are tied in points with the Red Wings and the Bruins. The margin for error is gone on both fronts.

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