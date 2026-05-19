Canadiens’ Jakub Dobes credits Martin St. Louis for lighting a fire under him vs Sabres

Following the Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win in Game 7 against the Buffalo Sabres, goalie Jakub Dobes sent a sincere message to head coach Martin St. Louis.

Jakub Dobes stood tall, helping the Montreal Canadiens defeat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime to cap off a dramatic Game 7—and series—in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the Habs stayed alive in the 2025-26 NHL season, Dobes revealed how Martin St. Louis‘ decision to pull him in Game 6 actually proved beneficial.

“I think me getting pulled at home was kind of a wake-up call. I took it personal,” Dobes admitted after Montreal’s 3-2 win in Buffalo, via NHL.com. “And we won today, so I’m really happy.“

Dobes was pulled in Game 6 after allowing six goals on 33 shots as the Sabres stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to blow out the Habs 8-3. In Game 7, the Czech goaltender was determined to right his wrongs. He stopped 37 shots and finished with a 1.68 GAA and .949 SV%. Most importantly, Dobes and the Canadiens punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

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Who’s next for Montreal?

After knocking the Sabres out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canadiens have eliminated the first- and second-place teams in the Atlantic Division. Up next, the Habs will take on the Metropolitan Division champions and the top team in the Eastern Conference standings, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Martin St-Louis of the Montréal Canadiens at the Bell Centre

The stakes couldn’t be any higher as two opposites collide. Carolina will enter the series with extra rest, while Montreal has barely had time to catch its breath. The Hurricanes swept both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first and second rounds. In fact, their last game was on May 9. Considering the Eastern Conference Final against the Canadiens will start on May 21, they will have had 12 days off between series.

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Canadiens vs Hurricanes

Getting rest is crucial in the postseason, but the Canes may prove that too much of anything can have adverse effects. As for the Habs, they needed seven games to defeat both of their opponents in the postseason. After all, opposites attract and the meeting point will be the Eastern Conference Final.

On one corner, a steamrolling machine that has needed only the bare minimum to dispatch opponents. On the other, an inconsistent yet talent-studded side that takes things to the limit before somehow hanging on for one-goal wins.

Hurricanes will face old ghosts

Since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2004, the Hurricanes have reached the Eastern Conference Final four times. However, they have won just one game across their last 17 appearances at this stage. Ever since they last won the Cup, the Canes are 1-16 and have been swept three times (2009, 2019, 2023) at the gates of the Stanley Cup Final.

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Now reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the fifth time since 2009, Carolina is determined to slay its demons. So far, the Canes are undefeated in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their track record in the conference final could get the better of them. If they lose Game 1 to the Habs, panic could kick in across Raleigh, and history might repeat itself.