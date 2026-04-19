Marco Sturm doubles down on warning to Sabres about Bruins in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tempers are flaring between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres—and the puck hasn’t even dropped in their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup in the 2025-26 NHL season. Ahead of Game 1, Marco Sturm addressed his comment on his team, sending a loud message to the Sabres.

“Yeah. Somebody had fun with it, so I’m glad that happened. At the end of the day, nobody is looking [at the games] closely enough as I do. When we are on top of our game, and we are hard on pucks, strong on pucks, we’re physical, we have a chance,” Sturm said, via WEEI.

Sturm’s comment was answering a question on the impact his recent statement on the Bruins had in Buffalo. The Sabres—fresh off snapping the longest playoff drought in NHL history—can’t hide their excitement as the Stanley Cup Playoffs return to the City of Good Neighbors. Thus, it makes sense why Sturm’s comments made that much noise in Western New York.

Advertisement

What had Sturm said?

With the Bruins gearing up for the first-round, Boston’s head coach sent his team a confident message. Taking on the Atlantic Division winners, the Spoked B is mostly seen as an underdog in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Sturm defied that title.

Marco Sturm of the Bruins

“We’re excited. We are bigger, stronger, we are more physical. We just have to be smart. But, we’re going to go after them,” Sturm had commented on the matchup against the Sabres.

Advertisement

Bruins won season series

Though Sturm’s words made noise, there is some evidence to back him up. After all, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. No other team in the NHL has had Buffalo’s number in the 2025–26 season quite like Boston has. The Bruins won the regular-season series 3–1. However, the only series fans will remember is the upcoming first-round showdown.

Playoff history between Bruins and Sabres

The Bruins are 6–2 all-time in playoff series against the Sabres. The last time both clubs met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs was in 2010, when Boston advanced to the second round with a 4–2 series win. Sturm sure knows about that, as he was on Boston’s roster as a winger. Sturm played in all six games of the matchup against the Sabres.