Mike Sullivan, J.T. Miller share glass half-full view as NY Rangers miss out on Stanley Cup Playoffs

With 10 games left in their schedule, the New York Rangers are officially out of the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s far from what Mike Sullivan and J.T. Miller had in mind coming into the 2025-26 NHL season. Still, there is a silver lining to be found—or so the leaders on Broadway believe.

“I don’t think anybody thought we’d be where we are right now eliminated with this many games left, but that’s not where my mindset is now,” Miller admitted, via NHL.com. “We failed in reaching our goal this year. Right now we are just worried about playing good hockey games to end the season.”

Out of the race on March 25, the Rangers hadn’t been eliminated from playoff contention this early in an 82-game season since the 2018–19 NHL campaign. With Sullivan behind the bench, the Broadway Blueshirts are reaching historic lows. However, the two-time Stanley Cup champion sent a positive message to Miller and the rest of the team.

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“I told them after the game if we play like that with those intentions and that type of intensity, we are going to win games,” Sullivan stated. “I thought we deserved a better fate tonight. It didn’t happen, but I thought we played a pretty good game.”

Mike Sullivan during his introduction as NY Rangers head coach

NY Rangers’ losing streak

Although Sullivan reignited Rangers fans’ hopes with the debut of Adam Sykora, New York fell again. Following the 4–3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, the Rangers dropped their sixth straight in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. It’s the longest losing streak of the season for them, and they are now entering dangerous territory.

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Considering the fact that New York will play its next seven games at Madison Square Garden—where the Rangers are 9–18–7 on the season—there’s a good chance the Blueshirts set a new franchise record for the longest winning drought in the same season. At the moment, the record is held by the 1962 Blueshirts, who lost 10 games in a row.

The Rangers better snap the streak fast, or they could be entering a mental battle against themselves. The weight of history is now on New York’s shoulders, and Sullivan’s side hasn’t been particularly successful at handling such pressure recently.

OPPONENT SCORE VS LOS ANGELES KINGS 4-1 LOSS VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS 6-3 LOSS AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 6-3 LOSS VS WINNIPEG JETS 3-2 SO LOSS VS OTTAWA SENATORS 2-1 LOSS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 4-3 LOSS NY Rangers’ active losing streak (as of March 26)