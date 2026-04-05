Evgeni Malkin re-affirms wish to stay with Penguins after scoring 1,400th NHL point

Some say that if one really wants something, one must wish for it in silence. However, Evgeni Malkin may think otherwise. After recording his 1,400th in the NHL, the Russian veteran dropped an honest statement about his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s an amazing number, for sure. For one team, it’s huge. I love playing here,” Malkin commented after the Penguins’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Panthers, via NHL.com.

Amid rumors about his future after this season, the fact that Malkin spoke in the present tense and emphasized that he has scored every point of his career with the Penguins speaks volumes. Much has been said and speculated about what’s next for Malkin. Now, the future Hall of Famer chimed in and made it clear where his mind is.

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Malkin’s contract situation

Entering the 2025–26 NHL season on an expiring contract, many believed this would be Malkin’s farewell tour with the Penguins. Malkin’s production had dipped considerably, and the Pens seemed destined for the league’s basement. However, the rest of the NHL was in for a surprise, as Malkin and Pittsburgh turned it around.

Evgeni Malkin has reached 1,400 points (572 goals and 871 assists)

With Pittsburgh on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, the core in the City of Bridges has proven it still has some gas left in the tank. Still, the Pens must make a decision. Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. The Russian has made it clear he’d like to stay in the Burgh, but that could change if the front office lowballs him.

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Penguins are interested in re-signing Malkin

Though injuries continue to be a headache for Pittsburgh, the team is more than content with Malkin’s production in 2025–26. Thus, it makes sense why the Penguins could sign off on an extension. However, sooner or later, the Pens must face the music.

The unstoppable passage of time won’t be denied, and the Penguins cannot live in their dream bubble forever. At some stage, they must deal with the future, and that means moving on from Malkin and bringing in a new generation of players who can replicate at least a fraction of the success he had.

Kyle Dubas openly admitted the Penguins will have talks with Malkin, but all options remain on the table, including the possibility of both sides going their separate ways. If Malkin isn’t willing to take a pay cut, the Pens may be left with no choice but to call it a career in Pittsburgh. It would be shocking, but crazier things have happened. Until Malkin puts pen to paper on a new deal, nothing can be ruled out.