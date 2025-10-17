NHL imposes strong fine on K’Andre Miller’s key Hurricanes teammate after game vs Ducks

Trending topics:
The NHL has handed a significant fine to K’Andre Miller’s Carolina Hurricanes teammate following an incident during their recent game against the Anaheim Ducks.

By Alexander Rosquez

K'Andre Miller #19 of the Carolina Hurricanes in action.
The Carolina Hurricanes are facing disciplinary action off the ice after a late-game incident against the Anaheim Ducks, involving K’Andre Miller’s teammate, Jackson Blake. Blake’s actions in the third period drew attention from the league and have put the Hurricanes in the spotlight.

With the game clock winding down, tensions flared in the matchup in Anaheim. Both teams had battled hard throughout, and Blake found himself in the middle of a contentious moment that didn’t go unnoticed by officials or league authorities.

The NHL Department of Player Safety recently outlined the consequences for the incident, emphasizing the league’s commitment to player safety and adherence to the rules.

What led to Blake’s fine?

Blake was fined $2,358.94, the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a slashing incident on Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba during the third period. He had also been assessed a minor penalty during the game.

The fine will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which supports players in need. While disciplinary measures are part of the league’s standard procedure, the Hurricanes will look to move past the incident and refocus on the remainder of their schedule.

