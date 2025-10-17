NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks provide key update on veteran center Teddy Blueger’s injury

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson, opened their five-game road trip in convincing fashion, defeating the Dallas Stars 5–3 in a balanced performance that showcased both offensive depth and defensive structure. Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes, and Filip Hronek led the way with multi-point games, while Thatcher Demko anchored the win with 28 saves in net.

Yet beyond the victory, attention quickly turned to a long-awaited development concerning forward Teddy Blueger. The veteran center, sidelined since the final pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers, had been working his way back from injury as the team managed early-season challenges without him. His return has been anticipated, particularly as Vancouver seeks to stabilize its bottom-six rotation.

That patience may finally pay off. Ahead of the second stop on their road trip, the Canucks made a notable roster move that could signal Blueger’s return is near — a positive sign for both head coach Adam Foote and the team’s depth.

Is Blueger finally ready to return?

According to Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, the Canucks officially activated Blueger from injured reserve on Thursday. “The Vancouver Canucks have made two roster moves ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars,” Kierszenblat reported. “Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been activated from IR, while center Teddy Blueger is now on the active roster.”

Teddy Blueger #53 of the Vancouver Canucks skates in an NHL game. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Blueger had been skating in a non-contact jersey, as noted by CBS Sports’ Brendan Batchelor. His upgrade to active status reflects meaningful progress in his recovery, offering the Canucks much-needed flexibility at center.

What comes next for Vancouver?

Vancouver continues its road trip tonight in Chicago, where a matchup with the Blackhawks could mark Blueger’s season debut. Should he play, Max Sasson may shift to the wing, while either Arshdeep Bains or Linus Karlsson could draw out as a healthy scratch.

Regardless of who suits up, the Canucks’ early momentum now meets a key test — integrating an important piece back into a lineup that has found early rhythm.

