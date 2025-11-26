NHL News: Ahead of revenge game against Mike Sullivan’s NY Rangers, K’Andre Miller sends clear message on playing for Hurricanes

K’Andre Miller is up for an emotional night in the 2025-26 NHL season. The Carolina Hurricanes’ defenseman will be going up against Mike Sullivan and his former team, the New York Rangers. On the eve of the long-awaited matchup in Raleigh, the blueliner dropped an honest comment on his first months in North Carolina.

Arriving in New York City as a 20-year-old rookie in the NHL, Miller struggled to adapt to the frantic, noise lifestyle in Manhattan. His production came by fits and starts, and eventually the Rangers had to make a decision, sending the restricted free agent (RFA) to the Hurricanes.

It’s been quite a change of scenery for the 25-year-old blueliner. Going from the Big Apple to the City of Oaks, Miller seems to be thriving in North Carolina. At least, that’s the message he sent to his former organization with a sincere note ahead of his revenge game against Sullivan’s Rangers.

“I’m thriving now, I’m loving life,” K’Andre Miller stated, via The New York Post’s Mollie Walker. “It’s been amazing coming down here to Carolina and [I] came to start a new career here, so it’s been fun.”

Did Mike Sullivan coach K’Andre Miller?

Although Sullivan never coached Miller in New York City, the blueliner may still be out to make a statement against the two-time Stanley Cup–winning bench boss. Sullivan wasn’t behind the bench during Miller’s time in New York, but he did have a voice in the decision to move him—and based on how things look today, it doesn’t appear he fought very hard to keep Miller around.

Mike Sullivan took over as head coach of the New York Rangers in May, after the organization stumbled through an embarrassing season under Peter Laviolette. The Broadway Blueshirts became just the fourth team in NHL history to miss the postseason one year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

“Obviously, I knew what the summer might entail,” Miller commented on being traded from New York. “I hadn’t gone through that before, and obviously, it was not unexpected. It was a little shocking to go through that experience.“

Miller is fully healthy

After missing the latest team practice with an undisclosed issue, K’Andre Miller has been cleared to play when the Hurricanes host the Rangers in a crucial Metro Division showdown in Wake County. However, the blueliner admitted he isn’t putting much thought into the fact he faces off against his former teammates.

“Honestly, a lot [of emotions]. But, you know, I’m just trying to focus on hockey. I mean, this is the same game I’ve played since I’ve been two. Nothing changes in terms of preparation and things like that,” Miller concluded.

