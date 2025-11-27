NHL News: NY Rangers captain J.T. Miller makes bold confession for Mike Sullivan to listen after key win vs Hurricanes

Fans in Manhattan may not dare say it, yet, but it’s sure looking that way. After a rocky start to his tenure, it seems Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are finally starting to click. One great indicator of that might just be J.T. Miller’s latest statement in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Making his return to the lineup after a two-game absence, Miller recorded an assist during the Rangers’ visit to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. However, the captain did just what captains do: wear his heart on a sleeve when addressing the rest of the team. With a very sincere comment, the 32-year-old let Sullivan and company know his thoughts on New York’s performance in the City of Oaks.

“Tonight, I don’t think we were at our best,” Miller honestly commented after the game, via The New York Post. “We found a way to win, and I thought our third was our best period. It’s funny, you go out through the first 15 games of the year, how many games we thought we should have won. This is one of those that hopefully can help even some of those out.”

While Miller—and everybody on the Rangers—will gladly take the win and move on, the captain’s comments do serve as a reminder to Sullivan and the coaching staff. The way New York is playing can work for now, but it will most likely be short-lived. Sooner or later, the Blueshirts will have to show consistency.

Mike Sullivan at the White House after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup

Rangers know they can’t win them all

NHL seasons are 82 games long. No team in the history of the sport has ever gone unbeaten through an entire year. Although some have come close to an undefeated season, it’s safe to say no side will ever accomplish such a feat. Moreover, it’s impossible for a team to play at the top of their game every single outing.

The Rangers have learned that, but not without their fair share of bumps and bruises. What matters in the NHL is finding a way to walk away with points on a regular basis. It doesn’t always have to be pretty. That may be the case with New York’s latest win over Carolina.

As the Blueshirts’ captain, J.T. Miller, admitted, it wasn’t the best performance from the squad, but when it’s all said and done, the only thing fans will remember days from now is the big “W” next to the final score.

What Sullivan and New York needed

Following the big win on home ice against the St. Louis Blues, Sullivan’s Rangers had to prove they could keep the momentum going when hitting the road. Up to this point in the NHL season, the Broadway Blueshirts have been seemingly hexed. Either they put on embarrassing performances at home and deliver on the road, or vice versa. Having consistent production regardless of where they played seemed to be a lot to ask from New York’s fans. Perhaps that can change now.

