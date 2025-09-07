NHL News: After trading for Carey Price’s contract with Canadiens, unexpected resignation shakes up Sharks’ front office

The San Jose Sharks made a business decision in trading for Carey Price with the Montreal Canadiens. The deal would’ve been a blockbuster one a few years ago in the NHL, but now it’s only relevant in the financial side of the sport. Not long after the move was confirmed, an executive in San Jose decided to step away.

The Sharks have now taken on Price’s $10.5 million contract (along with a fifth round pick in 2026) ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season. Though Price is virtually retired, the deal made sense for San Jose to gain more flexibility in case a roster shakeup occurs later in the campaign. With the goalie’s big deal in place, the Sharks are guaranteed to be over the salary cap floor and can now continue freely with their business.

However, not everything is rosy in San Jose. The young squad in place is showing great signs for the future. Still, the team faces a steep road to climb if it hopes to return to contention in the NHL.

Shocking resignation

Now, the Sharks have learned they will have to do so without assistant general manager Ryane Clowe, who handed in his resignation. The 42-year-old didn’t explain the reason behind his decision, but made it clear he is no longer working with the franchise in San Jose.

Ryane Clowe at SAP Center on November 23, 2024 in San Jose, California

“Recently, I had to make the extremely difficult decision to resign from my position as an assistant general manager with the San Jose Sharks,” Clowe’s letter read. “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family.”

Clowe’s background

Selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2001 NHL entry Draft, Clowe knows his way around the organization in The Capital of Silicon Valley. Clowe has played 423 games with the Sharks, recording 101 goals, and 170 assists.

The former winger has also had brief stints with the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. Still, he is mostly remembered and associated to his career in Teal Town. Clowe took the job as assistant GM for the Sharks after stepping down from his position as senior advisor for the Rangers last season. Now, he has decided to move on from San Jose, as well.

Whether his decision is related to the trade for Price’s deal is unclear. Though there isn’t any indication of that being the case, it can’t be completely ruled out until Clowe fully addresses the reason for his sudden resignation.