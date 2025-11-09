NHL News: Macklin Celebrini makes strong statement on Brad Marchand’s Panthers after Sharks’ tone-setting win

Macklin Celebrini is taking over the NHL. The San Jose Sharks’ young star has risen to the occasion with outstanding performances in his second year in the league. After defeating Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers, the former first overall pick voiced a firm message on the reigning champions.

Both Celebrini and Marchand found the back of the net during the latest San Jose-Florida meeting. Though both stars extended their point streaks to three and eight games—respectively—it was Macklin and the Sharks who enjoyed the last laugh as the home team defeated the Cats by a score of 3-1.

As Marchand continued his strong production in his 17th NHL season, the Panthers likewise extended their inconsistent campaign. After defeating the Los Angeles Kings, Florida fell to San Jose—losing for the third straight time in games following a win. Regardless, Celebrini didn’t belittle the win over the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

“[The Panthers are] a great team. Talk about a winning team, and that’s it,” Macklin Celebrini said postgame per NHL.com. “I thought we did a great job. It was a good game. Had a couple of guys step up huge.”

Macklin Celebrini at Climate Pledge Arena on November 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Ten years later

Thanks to the performance from Celebrini and the young squad in The Capital of Silicon Valley, the Sharks snapped a ten-year hex against the Panthers. The last time San Jose had defeated Florida at SAP center had been in November 2015.

It only took the Sharks a decade to defeat the Cats at home again. Back then, Celebrini was only nine years old. Now, the teenaged star in the NHL helped his Sharks take down one of the biggest fish.

Sophomore what?

Coming off a sensational, Calder Trophy-winning rookie season, much was speculated about Celebrini’s second year in the NHL. Sophomore slumps are always a threat, but it’s safe to assume such won’t be the case for the star out of British Columbia.

So far in the 2025–26 NHL season, Celebrini has registered 10 goals, 14 assists, and 24 points. He’s tied for the league lead in points, showcasing the unbelievable campaign by the sophomore stud in San Jose. With the 2026 Olympics approaching, his is one of the hottest names to watch for Team Canada’s roster.

