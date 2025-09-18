NHL News: After turning 40, Alex Ovechkin raises alarms in Washington with injury scare at Capitals’ camp

Just one day after blowing out 40 candles on his birthday cake, Alex Ovechkin set off alarm bells in D.C. The Washington Capitals’ training camp opened with suspense as the captain had to leave the ice due to an injury. With the 2025-26 NHL season fast approaching, it’s safe to say the timing couldn’t be worse.

Ovechkin has accustomed fans in D.C. and across the NHL to a certain standard—one that includes goals almost every night and, more importantly, his availability night in and night out. That standard has been tested in recent years, which is only logical, given that Ovechkin is among the oldest players in the league while still performing at an unparalleled level.

Now, Spencer Carbery and the Caps skipped a heartbeat as the captain went down with an injury at the start of Washington’s training camp. “Alex Ovechkin left the ice today at training camp to be evaluated for a lower-body injury,” as reported by Bleacher Report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just a scare

Fortunately for the Capitals, there might not be any reason to panic in the City of Monuments. As reported by Russian Machine Never Breaks‘ Katie Adler, Carbery voiced a calm message to the locker room stating Ovechkin’s exit was precautionary and he is considered day-to-day.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals at United Center.

Advertisement

By now, Capitals fans should know better than to underestimate Ovi’s ability to stay healthy. Still, after last season’s serious knee injury, any time the captain clutches his lower body, it’s enough reason to worry.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Capitals raise eyebrows with suspension to assistant coach for undisclosed reason

The 2024-25 NHL season will mostly be remembered by Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, but it mustn’t be overlooked the fact Ovi overcame a fractured fibula in the same campaign.

Advertisement

How many games has Ovi missed in his career?

So far in his 20-year NHL journey, Ovechkin has appeared in 1491 games with the Capitals. Recording 897 goals (1st all-time in the NHL) and 726 assists (tied for 55th all-time) for a grand total of 1,623 points (11th best in league history). The Russian legend has missed just 76 outings during his time in Washington.

If Ovechkin is indeed fully healthy to start the upcoming season, the Caps’ captain could reach the 1,500 games accolade in a special outing. If everything goes according to plan, Ovechkin and the Capitals could celebrate the special occasion on October 25 when they host the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena.

Advertisement